ONE DEAD AFTER VILLAGE CLASH OVER ALLEGED STOLEN COW



ONE person has died and two others injured in a bloody clash between two villages in Chief MUMBI’s area in Petauke District, in an operation to secure a stolen cow.





Eastern Province Police Commanding officer Robertson Mweemba says the deceased Joseph Tembo of Kalewa village was stabbed in the stomach.



Mr. Mweemba says the villagers fought running battles using sticks, knives and other offensive weapons.





He says the fight was sparked by the move taken by villagers from Kalewa village who went to secure a stolen cow that was tied to a tree at Yambani village.



Mr. Mweemba says when it was discovered that the stolen cow was tied to a tree at Yambani village, a group of 25 men from Kalewa village decided to go there and rescue it.





He says their move was misunderstood by the people of Yambani village who quickly mobilised and started attacking them leading to the death of Mr. Tembo.



ZNBC