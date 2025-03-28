ONE MILLION CHILDREN COULD DIE IF US CUTS FUNDING, CHARITY WARNS



(BBC) A global health organisation has warned that one million children could die from preventable diseases if the US terminates its financial support.





Dr Sania Nishtar – head of Gavi, an alliance that buys critical vaccines for developing countries – told the BBC a cut in US funding would have a “disastrous impact on global health security”.



This follows a report in the New York Times that the Trump administration intends to terminate Gavi’s funding – the US is the alliance’s third largest donor.





Gavi has not received a termination notice from the US but it was “engaging with the White House and Congress” to secure $300m (£230m) for its activities in 2025, and longer-term funding, Dr Nishtar said.



The US has pledged $1.6bn for the 2026-2030 period – about 15% of Gavi’s total funding.





Since taking office in January 2025, US President Donald Trump has made it clear he wants overseas spending to be closely aligned with his “America First” approach.



The international development sector has been braced for a profound effect on humanitarian programmes around the world.





The US Agency for International Development (USAID) was one of the first agencies targeted by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) for cuts at the start of 2025, when the Trump administration ordered a 90-day freeze of all US foreign aid.





Of the 500 million children that need to be immunised around the world, 75 million would miss out if Gavi lost US funding, said Dr Nishtar, resulting in deaths from preventable diseases like measles, tuberculosis, pneumonia and polio.