ONE NABBED OVER ATTACK ON BUS DRIVERS

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

Police in Lusaka have apprehended a man in connection with the alleged attack on minibus drivers, on Monday 19th December 2022.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, has named the suspect as 27 year old Abram Mambwe, of George Compound in Lusaka.

Mr. Mwale says this is in connection with reports of malicious damage to property, involving three motor vehicles, which occurred on the Great North Road, opposite Cavendish University, and near Heroes Stadium.

He says investigations have revealed that about 30 unknown persons were seen walking from town, using the Great North Road, and once they came across a Flash Bus, they began to throw stones at the bus.

Meanwhile, Flash Buses have resumed operations after they were suspended on Monday due to the commotion with party cadres.-Diamond TV