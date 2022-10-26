One of the qualification s for defence force jobs you must be single and have no children

DEFENCE RECRUITMENT

NO MARRIED PEOPLE, NO 25 AND ABOVE, NO MOTHERS!

The Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) was yesterday besieged by prospective applicants for the recently advertised jobs in the defence forces as they sought to have their education credentials certified.

But that is just one part of the hurdle that the applicants will have to cross.

There is also the small matter of age and marital status.

Some of the requirements are that applicants must be single at the time of recruitment with no child and should be ready to undergo military training as well as be physically and mentally fit and ready to serve in rural areas.

“Any applicant who will be found to have applied in more than one force will be disqualified from the recruitment process,” Mr Lufuma said on his Facebook page yesterday.

“And anyone found cheating on age or marital status will be discharged even in the middle of the training