ONE OF THE WIVES TO JAY JAY BANDA LOMBE CHALI DETAINED BY CHIPATA POLICE

POLICE have interrogated the three wives of Petauke Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda, who is believed to have escaped from custody on Sunday night.



The two biological sisters, Lombe and Nace Chali, as well as Mumba Banda, were invited for interrogations on Monday.



Mr Banda disappeared from Chipata Central Hospital where he was receiving treatment for a gastrointestinal problem and was being guarded by five officers – two from Zambia Police and three from Zambia Correctional Service.



Eastern Province police commanding officer Robertson Mweemba told journalists yesterday that the interrogations were conducted on Monday at Chipata Central Police Station.



