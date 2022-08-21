WBC heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury has boasted that he would beat both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in one night after watching their heavyweight titles rematch on Saturday night, August 20.

Joshua lost to Usyk in Saudi Arabia, effectively handing the WBA, IBO and IBF titles to the Ukranian who came out tops on the night . It is expected that Usyk will now proceed to fight Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world and unify all four belts.

But Fury, also known as Gypsy King, who is still undefeated as a professional boxer, was not impressed by both heavyweight fighters, insisting that both will be easily beaten by him.

He took to social media to say; “After watching that, the both of them were s***e.

“It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen.

“It was bulls***. Come on!

“I annihilate both of them on the same night.

“Fing se. “Get your f***ing cheque book out, because the Gypsy King is here to stay, forever!”

Watch the video below