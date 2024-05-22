ONE WAY THAT A GENERAL CAN BE HELD BEFORE AUGUST 2026- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba

ONE WAY THAT A GENERAL CAN BE HELD BEFORE AUGUST 2026

According to Article 81(1) of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment 2016, the term of Parliament should be five years commencing from the date that the Members of Parliament are sworn into office

after a general election and ending on the date that Parliament is

dissolved.

Although in ordinary time the term of Parliament is five years, the dissolution can happen much earlier than that.

Article 81(4) of the Constitution empowers the President to

dissolve Parliament if the Executive cannot effectively govern the

Republic due to the failure of the National Assembly to objectively

and reasonably carry out its legislative function.

For example, if all 59 PF members of Parliament decide to resign from their seats, this will compel the Executive to hold by-elections in all the 59 constituencies within 90 days. If, after by-elections PF wins again all the seats, and after being sworn-in, they decide to resign, the Executive will again be compelled to hold the elections within 90 days. And if this cycle continues, the Executive will surely run out of money at some point, and the only way out would be to dissolve.

According to Article 81(9), where Parliament is dissolved under the above circumstances,general elections should be held within ninety days of the dissolution.