*ONE ZAMBIA, ONE NATION LIVES ON UNDER PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA*



18th January,2025.



Good leadership is the cornerstone of a nation’s social and economic progress. A visionary leader provides stability and continuity, essential for executing long-term development plans that propel the country forward with a clear purpose and direction.





Without a doubt, President Hichilema exemplifies this kind of leadership for the benefit of all Zambians.



As an effective leader, President Hichilema is cultivating a positive business climate, fostering investments, and encouraging innovations that fuel economic growth. Together with his team, he has championed policies that enhance social welfare, improve education, and ensure access to quality healthcare—paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous society.





Moreover, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, strong institutions are being built, and good governance is being prioritized, both of which are essential for sustainable development. Since the UPND New Dawn Government took office in August 2021, President Hakainde Hichilema has worked tirelessly to ensure the efficient management of national resources, reduce corruption, and uphold the rule of law in our beloved Zambia.





Calling for frequent leadership changes risks policy inconsistency, instability, and national stagnation. Such disruptions hinder Zambia’s ability to achieve its development objectives.





Zambians must recognize that good leadership drives social and economic progress, and continuity ensures the sustainability of these achievements.



#HH Apitilize

#HH Afiteleze

#HH Atwalileho

#HH Aindilihe

#HH Achwalekihu

#HH Atwajijile

#HH Atwalilile



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM