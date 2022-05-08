By Maiko Zulu

ONE ZAMBIA, TWO NATIONS – HONOR AMONG THIEVES

There is no One Zambia One Nation. There is a Zambia for those in authority who steal from the people in broad day light and a Zambia for the rest of us who have no friends in high society. Today some people comfortably enjoying immunity and are using money generated by the people they stole from to go to hire private barbers.

The courts are there to protect high level criminals and to prosecute the poverty stricken masses. They tell lies and pay their minions to applaud when they deliver empty speeches full of bullshit like the ones we heard about infrastructure development (FTJ University) and still demand to be called Excellencies and Honorables. They even had a Ministry of Religious Affairs with a Reverend praying for their crimes. They are all accomplices and must be answerable. Bakawalala!

TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised