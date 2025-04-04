ONGOING VISITS TO MINES BY GOVT OFFICIALS EXPOSES LABOUR ABUSES IN MINING SECTOR



The ongoing visit to the mines by government officials has cast light on various contractors and suppliers who pay extremely low wages and fail to remit statutory obligations such as NAPSA for their employees.





Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has since warned that government will embark on heightened surveillance to root out such companies and ensure compliance.





Mr. Matambo says it is worrying that some companies are paying employees as low as K800 per month, are not remitting NAPSA contributions, issue only two-month contracts, and delay salary payments, among other labor-related challenges.





And in a rare finding since the ongoing ministerial tour of the mines on the Copperbelt, employees, suppliers, and contractors have expressed satisfaction with the Chinese-owned CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines, applauding management for their efficiency.





According to various suppliers, contractors, and employees at CNMC Luanshya Copper Mine, the company is one of the very few that pays on time and takes good care of its workforce.



PN