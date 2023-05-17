ONLINE TAXI DRIVERS ASSOCIATION WARNED AGAINST HARASSING ITS MEMBERS

By Nontlantla Phuti

Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has warned the Online Taxi Drivers Association to stop harassing its members.

Mr. Tayali has since called upon law enforcement agencies to arrest anyone harassing drivers operating branded online taxis.

He has told Phoenix News that his Ministry has been developing regulations that will guide operations of online taxis adding that for now, branded online taxis must be allowed to operate without any disturbances.

Mr. Tayali was reacting to a statement issued by the Online Taxis Association of Zambia urging its members to shut down the e-hailing app from Monday accusing online taxis of failing to address their concerns.

But a survey in Lusaka yesterday revealed that the planned shutdown had no effect on Yango operations as customers continued ordering the service as normal.

PHOENIX NEWS