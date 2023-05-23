ONLINE TAXI’S SHOULD STOP BRANDING THEIR VEHICLES – MINISTER

Government has called upon Online hailing Taxi drivers to stop labelling their vehicles with the name of the hailing companies they operate with.

Speaking in an interview with KBN TV, Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says it is unfair for online taxi operators to start labelling their vehicles as it disadvantages the operations of traditional taxi operators.

He says by doing so, online taxi operators are delving into the realm of the traditional tax operations because commuters will not have to use online means to hail the taxis.

He further urged the online taxi operators to stick to online services and stop disadvantaging the traditional tax operators in the country.

CREDIT: KBN