Onlookers shocked by Trump threat to cut Ukraine’s internet

U.S. negotiators are threatening to effectively cut off Ukraine’s access to the internet if the country’s leaders don’t agree to hand over minerals worth billions of dollars, according to a report Saturday.

Reuters was told by three sources that Trump’s representatives have suggested ending Ukraine’s use of the Starlink satellite internet system.

It would effectively take the war-torn nation offline.

The sources said the threat was brought up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he initially turned down the mineral proposal.

The move left onlookers shocked.

“Extortion, pure and simple,” said lawyer and outspoken Trump nemesis George Conway.

Writer Thom Hartmann commented, “Russian asset.”

On Thursday, Zelensky was told his country faced “imminent shutoff,” Reuters reported.

” Ukraine runs on Starlink. They consider it their North Star,” the outlet’s source said. “Losing Starlink … would be a massive blow.”

Trump has suggested Zelensky agree to give Trump’s administration $500 billion in mineral access to repay money spent by the U.S. to support the nation.

Musk was hailed as a hero when he provided thousands of Starlink terminals as the Russians destroyed communications infrastructure after its 2022 invasion, Reuters reported.

Melinda Haring, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council, told Reuters, “Losing Starlink would be a game changer.”