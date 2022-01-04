ONLY 13 OUT OF 25 MINISTERS TO OCCUPY MINISTIRIAL HOUSES

By Joan Musabila

ONLY 13 out of the 25 ministers will occupy the now ministerial renovated houses.

Speaking in an interview with Diamond news Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Permanent Secretary, Danny Mfune disclosed that the ministry will only provide accommodation to 13 misters, adding that the rest will have to fend for accommodation from their various ministries.

Mr. Mfune however disclosed that 7 out of the 13 houses have since been relocated and occupied adding that the remaining 6 will be completed by the end of the month.