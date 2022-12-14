ONLY 3.6 MILLION PEOPLE ARE IN THE LABOUR FORCE OUT OF OVER 10 MILLION WORKING AGE POPULATION

By Leah Ngoma

The 2021 Labour Force Survey has revealed that out of the total working age population of over 10 million people, only 3.6 million are in the labour force while 6.4 million are outside the labour force due to various reasons such as schooling, disease or injury.

Speaking during the launch of the 2021 Labour Force Report in Lusaka this morning, Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba explained that according to the survey, the unemployment rate with respect to the available labour force is estimated at 12.5 percent, which is a reduction from 13.8 percent recorded in 2020.

Mrs Tambatamba further explains that in 2021, youth unemployment stood at 17.4 percent against 2020’s 19.9 percent, but indicated that the combined unemployment that takes into account the number of unemployed persons in the labour force and the potential labour force, which is yet to enter the labour market, remains high at 38.8 percent.

She says currently, 73.2 percent of employed persons are in the informal sector while 26.8 percent are in the formal sector while 51.4 percent of the youth between the ages 15 and 35 in Zambia are not in employment, education or training.

At the same event, the Minister also launched the Psychometric Testing System, Zambia productivity report (2019-2020) and National Action Plan on Skills Anticipation and Matching.

And International Labour Organization Country Director for Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique George Okutho said through the launch of the national action plan for skills anticipation, government, private sector and other partners will effectively be contributing towards fostering a smooth transition to the new realities of the future world of work by assisting in the development of skills, policies and systems linked to labour market needs.

