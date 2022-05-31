ONLY 4 OUT OF 300 INVITED PLAYERS SHOWED UP FOR FINANCIAL LITERACY TRAINING IN KITWE

ABOUT 300 footballers on Saturday failed to pitch up for the financial literacy training program at Napsa Hall in Kitwe.

However, the training went ahead with four players from MTN Super League side Chambishi, alongside some officials from Forest Rangers and Buildcon.

The training organized by ABSA Bank Zambia PLC in conjunction with Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and Footballers Allied Workers Union of Zambia (FAWUZ), was aimed at preparing players for life after football.

(Zambia Daily Mail)