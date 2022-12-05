Only Agreed To Post Because He Is One Of My ‘sonnies’ & He Is Looking For A Wife- Miles Sampa

ONLY AGREED TO POST BECAUSE HE IS ONE OF MY ‘SONNIES’ & HE IS LOOKING FOR A WIFE

By Miles Sampa

Meet 38 years old;

1. Name: Chris Tyrell

2. Place of Birth : Luanshya

3. Professional experience: -Copper Trucks Security officer (Congo DR & Copperbelt)

– Goat Farmer

– Camp Ĺodge Manager (Lower Zambezi)

4. Current Role: Executive Personal Assistant for Miles Sampa, MP

5. Hobbies : Swimming (former Zambia schools national team member), Movies, Gardening, Cooking and voluntary work for less privileged.

6. Favorite Dish: Nshima with Kapenta and Solwezi beans

7. Looking : For a lady to marry aged between 23 and 43 years. Katete district origin preferably but anyone from all districts of Zambia still desired.

8. Wedding: by end of 2023

9. Guest of Honour : Miles B. Sampa, MP

10. Honey moon: first in Samfya of Luapula province in Zambia and within 6 months in Scotland where his mother lives.

11. If Interested; please inbox Chris directly on his Facebook account ‘Christopher John Tyrell’ or email [email protected] .

Only those seriously interested in settling down with Chris as a companion to care for each other for better for worse need to make contact.