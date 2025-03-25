Only belly serving opposition MPs agreed with UPND to amend Constitution – Miles Sampa

Only belly serving opposition MPs agreed with UPND to amend Constitution – Miles



By Esther Chisola



I suspect the request to amend the Constitution from opposition members of parliament could have come from “frauds and conmen whose interest is to serve their stomachs”, says Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa (PF).





And Sampa has wondered how the same UPND which put up court cases that resulted in the removal of the only “disabled” member from parliament, Nickson Chilangwa, could argue that they needed a Constitutional amendment to appoint more disabled people.





Last week, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said the opposition parties wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly Nellie Mutti requesting her to amend the Constitution.





But in an interview yesterday, Sampa said Mweetwa was hallucinating. He said no well meaning opposition member of parliament agreed to amend the Constitution except those he referred to as frauds.





“I think he is



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/only-belly-serving-opposition-mps-agreed-with-upnd-to-amend-constitution-miles/