ONLY ISSUE NRCs, PASSPORTS TO BONAFIDE ZAMBIAN CITIZENS, REGISTRATION OFFICERS URGED



Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo has called for patriotism and vigilance among registration officers.





Speaking when he officially opened a five-day induction workshop for officers from the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship (DNRPC) on Tuesday, Mr. Matembo said security issues were sensitive, hence officers should always uphold the rule of law in executing their duty.





He said the Ministry was concerned with allegations of corruption and issuance of national identity documents to foreigners and ineligible persons.



He has since advised the new officers not to fall victim to the vice, adding that the consequences will be severe.



“Your mandate must be executed with the utmost diligence and integrity because NRCs and Passports are symbols of our national unity,” Mr. Matembo said. “Each NRC you issue represents an individual who is entitled to the rights and protections of this great nation.”





He added that the national document was a treasure that must be guarded with vigilance.



He said it was therefore imperative that officers remain committed to ensuring that the documents were issued only to bonafide citizens of Zambia.





Noting that corruption was a cancer that erodes the foundations of society, Mr. Matembo urged the officers to remain steadfast in their resolve to combat and resist any form of corruption.



@Ministry of Home affairs PRO UNIT