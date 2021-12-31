Trevor Simumba, the trade expert, writes:
It is interesting to note that most independent minded patriotic Zambians be they PF or UPND or whatever label respond objectively and debate issues with a clear mind. It is only the job seekers and bootlickers who find it difficult to engage at an intellectual level instead they point fingers and accuse you of being bitter when in actual fact they are the ones that are bitter! It is called “projection”! They project their own insecurities on you.
One thing I know is that what comes around goes around! The same way ECL was elected President and voted out is the same way HHs time will come. If you truly love the UPND and HH then give your all to ensure success. Praising things you know are bad is not the way to ensure success. The tragedy in all this for me is that people I actually thought were friends and colleagues are in the forefront of labelling me. But one thing I can assure you I am Zambian and I will exercise my God given right to express myself fully.
Call me anything you like I will never relent. We have seen this movie before and it always ends badly. Zambia belongs to all of us!
Trevor, never mind the Bally and UPND praise singers who are ready to throw mud at you when your raise a voice against the manner foreign mining companies are given tax breaks whilst majority ordinary Zambians have to be the ones to bear the brunt of economic reform through the heavy taxes they are made to pay. It is a matter of time before these praise singers begin to see things as they are. Ours is to raise a critical voice in the quest for a better Zambia.
But seriously, Trevor Simumba, your know it all attitude is a total disappointment and you got too involved in petty arguments that you lost the plot altogether!
With all your experience in Zambia and abroad, your arguments against the IMF deal were nonsensical and preposterous. An intellectual like yourself shouldn’t have sunk to the level of a PF cadre and I personally expected better from you.
Remember, the people you were trying to denigrate have better experience and qualifications than you and understand these issues better.
Dr Musokotwane with a PhD in Econometrics and is Finance Minister; HH with an MSc in Economics from Birmingham University and a successful Businessman; Chibamba Kanyama with his MSc in Economics from Reading University has wide practical experience as an Economist in Zambia and abroad; Prof Oliver Saasa is a household name in Economics and can teach you etc.
The people have a combined knowledge and understanding of current economic issues and solutions compared to your outdated “Witchdoctor” economic theory. Your lonely anduseless opinion could only fit in the PF cadre mentality.
Everyone knows Zambia needed a sound but tough decision to deal with the huge Debt and this involved IMF deal; even the Chinese wanted this deal.
You only exposed your ignorance and quite frankly came out bruised. Even I was so much surprised with your childish arguments of “Cost push” v “Demand led” inflation which only showed how little you know!
You have a long way to rebuild your name on the International scene; many people now wonder if Trevor is a real economist.
Nobody will stop you from commenting on the economy of our country after all even dogs and cats have that right which is enshrined in the constitution.
My Friend this was too much. Please tone down I know you are frank but let’s not break what is difficult to fix. Let’s just interact with ideas.