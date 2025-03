ONLY REUBEN KAMANGA ALLOWED AT FAZ – NSCZ





FOOTBALL Association of Zambia General-Secretary, Reuben Kamanga is expected to run the affairs of the association, following the expiry of tenure for the Executive Committee.





National Sports Council of Zambia Director, Sombwa Musunsa says this is until FAZ ushers in a new Executive Committee on March 29, 2025.



ZNBC