Only Six out of six thousand mines are tax compliant – ZRA



By Francis Chipalo



Zambia Revenue Authority – ZRA Commissioner General Dingani Banda has disclosed that only six out of six thousand licensed mining companies have been tax compliant in the recent past.



And the authority has also disclosed that there are serious financial flaws in the mining sector needing concerted effort to address.



Responding to Lusaka Radio news at the Economic Association of Zambia EAZ summit when he made a presentation on tax compliance levels in the mining sector, Dingani says only six out of thousand mines have been tax compliant.



And Dingani says ZRA has had internal challenges in dealing with financial flaws.



He however says various strategies are being put in place to address tax evasion as well as illicit financial flaws in the mining sector.



