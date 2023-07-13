ONLY SOCIALISM CAN HELP US ERADICATE EXTREME POVERTY- Fred M’membe

ONLY SOCIALISM CAN HELP US ERADICATE EXTREME POVERTY
Today in most of our poor countries poverty looks intractable – impossible to end.
In our time it’s only China that has truly managed to eradicate extreme poverty. And it is important to try and understand how and why China managed to eradicate extreme poverty.
As Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research aptly put it, China’s achievement “is neither a miracle nor a coincidence, but rather a testament to its socialist commitment”.
It’s a result of the socialist work that has gone on in this country since 1949. It’s a product of the work of Communist Party of China’s targeted poverty alleviation campaign, which took place under President Xi Jinping – which included the participation of 800,000 cadre in surveys carried out in 2014, the dispatching of three million cadres who went to live in the poor villages for at least two years, and the 1,800 cadre who died during this fight against poverty. This enormous transformation, led by the CPC, re-established the party’s moral authority and brought the issue of socialism and social justice to the centre of Chinese poverty eradication discussions. This campaign drew from the campaign-style governance of the Mao Zedong era.
This programme created new rural infrastructure to eradicate extreme poverty which included raising to a very high level the participation of villagers in public affairs through their village committees.
Clearly, it is the principle of socialism and the socialist infrastructure – especially the CPC – that enabled China to eradicate extreme poverty. It will therefore be very difficult for the Chinese path to extreme poverty eradication to be seen as a model to be adopted by other countries unless these countries also ground their programmes on a socialist footing.
Extreme poverty in China was not eradicated by cash transfer schemes, it was eradicated by a socialist commitment to take ideas such as dignity and realise them in the world. It is socialism and only socialism that can help us eradicate extreme poverty.
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
He doesn’t talk about the 80 million chinese that died during the so called cultural revolution under Mao.
He also neglects to mention that the economic miracle would not have happened without China opening itself up to capitalist economies that poured in billions of dollars, IP sharing and technical know how to help move Chinas economy to a modern one.
He also forgets to mention the grip that the CCP has on public consciousness and civil discourse. The iron grip that forces people into reeducation centres and labour camps.
Screw you with you socialism. You are clearly an unrepentant capitalist who became rich on the backs of your poorly paid workers and avoiding paying your fair share in taxes and statutory contributions.
It’s people like this that makes me lose hope in this continents future.
He wants to bring the chaos of Hugo Chavez and Eduardo Maduro in Venezuela to Zambia. Those are his role models.
Mmembe is lying on this. China opened in its doors to Western capital under globalis
action policy. The western Companies took advantage of lower operational costs including poor wages in China and shifted most of their factories to China. And here is the thing most companies are now leaving China for Thailand and Vietnam for the same reasons they had gone to China in the first place; lower production costs and wages. China is no longer as attractive as it used to be. China did not develop because of Socialism, NO. They developed because of mixed economic policies they introduced in the late 80s. Mmembe should not use his education to mislead the Nation.
I agree with you Ambanwa. In the early 1990s, Colgate Palmolive (Z) Ltd used to produce toothbrushes and toothpaste tubes at their factory in Ndola. Then production of both shifted to China where they had giant factories and very low production costs.
Comrade M’membe is not being truthful about how China lifted its population out of extreme poverty. The leader who laid the firm foundation, Deng Xiao Ping, was initially vilified as a capitalist roader by Mao Tse Tung and his ilk. Deng Xiao Ping used capitalist ideas and attracted western companies to invest in China. Crew
JMC you are right. In fact there’s a huge shift as more western Companies are moving out of China to Vietnam, India and Thailand in search of lower production costs. They call this Shift as de risking. The Chinese government is under pressure in trying to pacify the situation . Only last month the Chinese government hosted Elon Musk and Bill Gates on an all expenses paid for Visit meant to encourage investors to say on in China. This clearly shows that China developed due to foreign western Capital.. With the serious shift in geo politics as Western countries are considering China as highly risk hence de risking and Dr coupling policy Chinas GDP is failing with rising unemployment. Further, the China of today doesn’t need factory jobs as it’s Citizenry is more educated hence needing more qualitable jobs with better pay. The bottom line is that China is fast losing its tag as the world’s factory .
Zambia does not want people who build the family castle in the air. Socialism is long gone. Even Chinese people you’re talking about are capitalists that’s why they give out loans with high interests.
No country in the world can survive with pure socialism.
I would rather go for Humanism than backwards socialism.
That’s why you will never win any seat in parliament come 2026.
You are just a simple Parrot. All this championing of Socialism is a Trojan Horse, we saw it when you ran a Newspaper, your Consumption Pattern and Taste far from Socialistic but was all Capitalistic. You are our Julius Malema.
Fred Namakando Mmembe is not only a pathological liar, he is also a low down hypocrite.
He is lying about China completely lifting its people out of extreme poverty. There are still high and increasing levels of extreme poverty in China. Poor people in China still work their paddy fields with oxen pulling wooden ploughs. Their diets are poor and the people are malnourished.
On governance, China is totalitarian with no respect for human rights. There’s no freedom of speech or assembly.
Lastly, China’s economy has not grown because of Socialism, but because China opened its market to Western capitalism. So foreign capital flooded the Chinese market. Huge western companies invested heavily in China. That is not the Socialism Fred Namakando Mmembe is preaching for Zambia.
Someone has already described him as Zambia’s Julius Malema. I wish to agree completely. The only difference is that while Julius Malema is a diehard racist, Fred Namakando Mmembe is a diehard tribalist. And we don’t need dangerous charracters like that.
Sir, what you are saying as socialist party president that as the President if Zambia you would unleash Socialist Party CADRES to control and re-educate the Zambian population,, China used 3 million CADRES ,how many CADRES do you intend to use.