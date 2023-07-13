ONLY SOCIALISM CAN HELP US ERADICATE EXTREME POVERTY- Fred M’membe

ONLY SOCIALISM CAN HELP US ERADICATE EXTREME POVERTY

Today in most of our poor countries poverty looks intractable – impossible to end.

In our time it’s only China that has truly managed to eradicate extreme poverty. And it is important to try and understand how and why China managed to eradicate extreme poverty.

As Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research aptly put it, China’s achievement “is neither a miracle nor a coincidence, but rather a testament to its socialist commitment”.

It’s a result of the socialist work that has gone on in this country since 1949. It’s a product of the work of Communist Party of China’s targeted poverty alleviation campaign, which took place under President Xi Jinping – which included the participation of 800,000 cadre in surveys carried out in 2014, the dispatching of three million cadres who went to live in the poor villages for at least two years, and the 1,800 cadre who died during this fight against poverty. This enormous transformation, led by the CPC, re-established the party’s moral authority and brought the issue of socialism and social justice to the centre of Chinese poverty eradication discussions. This campaign drew from the campaign-style governance of the Mao Zedong era.

This programme created new rural infrastructure to eradicate extreme poverty which included raising to a very high level the participation of villagers in public affairs through their village committees.

Clearly, it is the principle of socialism and the socialist infrastructure – especially the CPC – that enabled China to eradicate extreme poverty. It will therefore be very difficult for the Chinese path to extreme poverty eradication to be seen as a model to be adopted by other countries unless these countries also ground their programmes on a socialist footing.

Extreme poverty in China was not eradicated by cash transfer schemes, it was eradicated by a socialist commitment to take ideas such as dignity and realise them in the world. It is socialism and only socialism that can help us eradicate extreme poverty.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party