OnlyFans model who married her stepbrother welcomes first child

OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas has announced the arrival of her first child.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, the content creator and her husband Tayo Ricci — who is also her stepbrother — became parents to a baby girl.

“Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived. Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” Vas captioned her Instagram carousel that revealed the news.

The first-time mom’s post featured two images, both giving glimpses of their newborn daughter in the hospital. The first photo saw the couple snuggled up with their swaddled baby in bed, and the second image featured a close-up shot of the new parents holding their little one’s hand.

The next day, the couple posted an Instagram reel that gave their followers another peek at their baby. “And then there were three,” the caption of the joint post read, which showed Ricci holding their daughter while Vas gave her a kiss on the head.

Vas and Ricci tied the knot in Mykonos, Greece in September 2023. One year later, they announced on Instagram that they were expecting.

