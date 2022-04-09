ONO MEMBERS’ DOCUMENTS THROWN AWAY

Hopes of the community getting their savings from Ono Saving and Credit Association are slowly fading as the group has abandoned its Mazabuka office documents have been thrown away.

A Byta FM News crew that checked the offices found a thousands of documents dumped in front of the ONO offices’ gate to the shock of the community members.

And some community members who saved with the association have described its action as barbaric and mockery.

They have since called on government not to neglect the people who saved with Ono, but help them get back their money.

ONO Director, Isaac Mvula’s phone was not reachable by broadcast time.

The Drug Enforcement Commission charged the directors of Ono and another similar group called Comsave Credit Union for money laundering offences amounting to over K64 million.

They were accused of running a money circulation scam called a Ponzy Scheme.