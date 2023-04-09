OPEC DECISION ON OIL EXPORTS MAY SEE HIKE IN FUEL PUMP PRICES IN ZAMBIA

By Lukundo Nankamba

The Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia –OMCAZ- says the surprise cuts in oil export production by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries –OPEC- has the potential to affect fuel pump prices for next month.

Several of the world’s largest oil exporters have announced surprise cuts in production in a move which is expected to push up prices after Saudi Arabia, Iraq and several Gulf States said they were cutting output to support market stability.

Reacting to this development, Association President Kafula Mubanga says an upward adjustment of crude oil from the current 80 dollars per barrel to between 85 and 90 dollars per barrel, may have a ripple effect on the ultimate pump price in Zambia.

Dr. Mubanga says a downward trend in production triggers demand and puts pressure on countries that purchase from OPEC but hopes that the United States government will be able to take measures through restocking from the reserves, to mitigate a negative impact.

Dr. Mubanga however says there is no need to panic as the country will not experience an immediate effect on the current stock for the month because it has already been planned for by fuel companies.

PHOENIX NEWS