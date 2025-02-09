OPEN LETTER: Given Lubinda, you are a parent, don’t encourage inflammatory rhetoric



From Martin Chewe



Mr Given Lubinda sir, please stop using and taking advantage of Francis Kapwepwe A.K.A Why Me, a poor and uneducated young man, turning him into your spokesperson and grading him a freedom fighter who usually resorts to insults and derogatory remarks not only against to the ruling party leadership but also to other youth and Facebook influencers.





Hon Lubinda sir, true leadership should focus on articulating a vision, promoting unity, and advocating for change through reasoned discourse rather than inflammatory rhetoric.





Encouraging Kapwepwe to engage in meaningful conversations and present well-researched critiques will not only elevate the opposition’s stance but also cultivate a more respectful political environment that resonates well with your followers and other electorates.





While the young man may believe what you are telling him that enduring imprisonment for his attacking insulting words on social media could symbolize resilience, such an approach fosters division rather than constructive dialogue to society.





Teach him well, you are a parent and you have children. Why can’t you tell your kids to be like him or follow his footsteps so that they equally misbehave like him?



My submission Sir.



Kalemba February 9, 2025