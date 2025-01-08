Open Letter to the Human Rights Commission of Zambia



Subject: Upholding Justice and Impartiality for the Zambian People



Dear Members of the Human Rights Commission,



It is deeply disheartening to witness the persistent injustices and blatant disregard for human rights in our nation. The Human Rights Commission, an institution mandated to safeguard the dignity and rights of all citizens, appears to be neglecting its core responsibilities.





Instead, it seems to be serving the interests and ambitions of one individual President Hakainde Hichilema who appears to believe that intimidating and silencing dissenters will consolidate his hold on to power. This is unacceptable and a betrayal of the Zambian people.



The “Why Me” issue has ignited widespread public outrage, exposing the selective application of justice in our society. This case, involving an offense that is clearly bailable under the law, highlights the erosion of fairness and due process in our justice system.





Why is someone being detained indefinitely, subjected to undue hardship, and denied the opportunity to appear in court? Why is this matter being mishandled to seemingly protect the interests of one person at the expense of justice?



I challenge the Human Rights Commission to rise above complacency, break its silence, and take immediate action. Investigate this case with urgency and transparency not only for “Why Me” but also for others who have been detained in a similar manner on trumped-up charges.





Ensure that due process is followed, and demonstrate to the public that your institution stands for justice, fairness, and equality. Let the nation see that “Why Me” is alive and has access to the legal protections he is entitled to under the law.



Your continued inaction sends a dangerous message that justice is neither blind nor accessible to all.





Human rights are the bedrock of a just society. When the rights of even one individual are trampled, it sets a dangerous precedent that endangers everyone. Today, this injustice may seem distant, but tomorrow it will be at your doorstep. Ignoring such abuses erodes public trust in our institutions and undermines the very foundation of our nation.





This is not just a political issue it is about patriotism, fairness, and the future of Zambia. I call upon the Human Rights Commission to rise above political bias and enforce the law impartially for the benefit of all Zambians. Let us build a nation where justice is not a privilege for the few but a right for everyone.



The jungle of injustice you are creating is dangerous and unsustainable. If left unchecked, it will spiral out of control. Remember, justice delayed is justice denied.





I urge the Human Rights Commission to respond publicly to this letter within 14 days of receipt and outline the immediate steps you intend to take to address this issue. Failure to act will only further erode public confidence in your institution and raise serious questions about your commitment to your mandate.





The Zambian people are watching, and they deserve answers. It is time to act in the interest of the country not to serve the selfish ambitions of one individual, but to fulfill your mandate and restore hope to the Zambian people.



Yours sincerely,

Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu! 🫵