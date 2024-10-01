OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT HH

OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT



Dear President

Hakainde Hichilema,



As a concerned citizen I’m writing to urge you to refrain from using the courts as a battleground for political wars. The judiciary is a vital institution that must remain impartial and independent at all costs.



Let’s protect the judiciary’s integrity and the role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is paramount.



When politics enters the courtroom, it undermines the public’s trust in the institution and jeopardizes its ability to deliver fair verdicts.



It’s crucial to maintain the separation of powers and prevent the judiciary from becoming a tool for political manipulation.



The consequences of using the courts to settle political scores can have far-reaching consequences, such as erosion of public trust when the judiciary is perceived as politicized, citizens lose faith in the system.



Selective justice and politicizing the courts may apply the law unevenly, favoring certain individuals or groups, instability and polarisation Court decisions become tainted by political bias and escalets social divisions.



Instead of resorting to courtroom battles, I implore you to engage in constructive dialogu and foster open communication with opponents to find common ground. Like what Mr. Sata and Mr. Mwanawasa did may their soul rest in eternal peace, for their exceptional leadership style which will stand a test of time in our country’s democracy.



Support legislative reforms to work with lawmakers to address grievances through the legislative process. Promote national unity and focus on initiatives that bring citizens together, rather than dividing the country apart, bearing in mind that political power is limited.



By safeguarding the judiciary’s independence, you’ll strengthen Zambia’s democratic foundations and ensure that justice is served impartially.



Unless you are saying that your intention of assuming that public office is to deal with potential political opponents rather than to ameliorate and provide leadership to the challenges we are facing as a country which is the role of each and every government. I submit



Sincerely,

Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!