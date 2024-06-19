OPERATION SAVE MMD REMEMBERS FTJ AS A CHAMPION OF DEMOCRACY

Today, June 18th 2024, marks 13 years since the passing of Dr. Frederick Jacob Titus Chiluba, Zambia’s second Republican President and founder of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD).

To commemorate this day, the Operation Save MMD has paid tribute to Dr. Chiluba, remembering him as a champion of democracy who played a crucial role in shaping Zambia’s political landscape.

According to Hon. Gaston Sichilima, the Chairperson of the Operation Save MMD, “Dr. Chiluba was a champion of democracy who lived and breathed it. He fought tirelessly for the rights of the Zambian people, and his legacy continues to inspire us today. The democracy we enjoy today is a direct result of his efforts and those of his colleagues who fought alongside him.”

Hon. Sichilima then called on the government to honor Chiluba’s legacy by returning his assets to his family, citing his cleared name in the courts.

“We believe it is only right that Dr. Chiluba’s assets be returned to his family, as he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the courts. This would be a fitting tribute to his memory and a testament to the country’s commitment to upholding justice and democracy”, Hon. Sichilima said.

The Operation Save MMD also vowed to continue defending Chiluba’s legacy, including restoring his party MMD to its rightful place in the country’s political landscape.

“We will not let Dr. Chiluba’s vision and legacy fade away. We will continue to fight for the values he represented and ensure that his party, the MMD restores it’s rightful position as a strong force in Zambian politics,” Hon. Sichilima added.