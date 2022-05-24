PUNGWA STRIKES AGAINST JUDICIARY

FORCED TRANSFERS HIT LUSAKA MAGISTRATES COURT

…as Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha is moved to Ndola, Felix Kaoma to Chipata

By NewsMakers

INFORMATION has emerged that ten Lusaka based Magistrates have been transferred to different provinces on reasons believed to be political.

According to the source from the judiciary, the ten have already been informed about the decision with immediate effect.

Those affected are Principal Resident Magistrate Jennipher Bwalya who is going to Mansa in the same capacity, while Sylvia Mun.inya comes back to Lusaka from Mansa.

Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha has been moved to Ndola in same capacity and David Chibwili moves to Lusaka.

Others affected are Betty Malupenga, Francis Sato, Nthandose Sakala Chabala and Alice Nyirenda Walusiku goes to Nakonde, while Felix Kaoma goes to Chipata.

The rest are Exildah Chanda Nsunge, Changa Chitabo, Chinunda Chiwaula and Recheal Mwansa.

The source says the decision was prompted by the anger from the executive who feels the judiciary is compromised.

“They [executive] is not happy with the recent events in the Judiciary were they feel these Magistrates are PF aligned. Too much interference. The decision or ruling in matters involving Chitotela and Nakachinda are reasons for these transfers and all Magistrates handling cases involving PF officials have been moved. In some matters the Magistrate recused himself ,” the source said.

On Friday last week UPND Lusaka Province Youth chairman Anderson Banda urged government to overhaul the entire judiciary.