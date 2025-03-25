Opposition a group of desperate politicians – UPND



By Chinoyi Chipulu



UPND media director, Mark Simuuwe has urged Zambians to disregard opposition political parties who have continued to politicise the Constitution amendment process.





And UPND presidential support system media team director general Frank Bwalya said the opposition parties who held a press briefing yesterday to reject the amendment process were a group of desperate politicians.





During a press briefing to respond to the opposition political parties and Civil Society Organisations yesterday, Simuuwe said there was nothing secretive about the reforms and that the process would be transparent.





Simuuwe said political opponents should not misguide the general public over the document but wait for the road map to be given.



He said the timing of the constitutional reforms aligned with historical precedents, noting that previous amendments had often been undertaken during election years since 1991.





He said remarks by the opposition that the UPND’s approach to constitutional amendments was deceptive was false as the party was committed to a transparent and inclusive process.



