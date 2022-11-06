Opposition and the lies they keep telling themselves

First, the Opposition lied to themselves that the New Dawn admin is not doing anything and has failed lamentably. This in total disregard of the recruitment drive by the govt, free education, increased CDF, bursaries, reinstatement of student meal allowances, stabilising of the cost of living and clearing of pension arrears among other things.

Of course, Zambia has not turned into Paradise under the New Dawn. Mistakes have been made and a lot remains to be done. But there is significant progress especially in view of the country’s state of affairs as of August 2021.

Now after performing poorly in Friday’s bye-elections, instead of facing reality and setting better strategies, the Opposition have opted to create new lies to console themselves and save face. They are now lying to themselves that the bye-elections were not free and fair and were marred with violence. Of course, there were irregularities here and there and isolated incidences of violence (in some cases the opposition were the culprits of these malpractices). And ECZ and police must deal firmly with this. But to say there was wide spread violence is a blue lie and a clear case of the opposition fooling themselves just as they have buried their heads to what govt is doing.

To the contrary, we are beginning to see more and more peaceful elections where citizens are voting for issues and ideas not voting for food, cash and other inducements. This is a huge departure from past elections which were premised on ‘tantaneni’ and ‘kasaka ka ndalama’ and rife with violence, intimidation and abuse of state institutions by the ruling party.

ZB