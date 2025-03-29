OPPOSITION CONSORTIUM LACK CAPACITY TO UNSEAT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IN 2026 POLLS.

29/3/25



We have noted with dismay, the misleading and unguarded statements from the opposition consortium aimed at inciting citizens, including men and women in uniform to rise against government over the constitution amendment proposals and roadmap unveiled by government.





The opposition consortium shamelessly lied that President Hichilema wanted to remove the 50+1% threshold, abolish the running mate clause and increase his term of office to seven years when in fact not.





It’s therefore abundantly clear that the opposition have lamentably failed to provide credible checks and balances to government, as they lack vision, direction and capacity to do so.





It’s for these reasons, we want to put it on record that opposition consortium don’t have what it takes to unseat President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 polls, as they are driven by bitterness and selfishness.





Statement issued by:



Max Kasabi

Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General.