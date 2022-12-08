OPPOSITION FDD HITS ON IMENDA

Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD Information and Publicity Secretary, Caesar Liteta, has castigated claims by the ruling party’s Deputy Secretary General that some civil servants are working to frustrate government programs.

United Party for National Development-UPND Deputy Secretary General, Getrude Imenda, is quoted in the Diggers Newspaper of 5th December, 2022, saying Civil Servants aligned to the Patriotic Front-PF are working against government.

The party official forwarded the reasoning in making reference to the delay and challenges being faced in the current distribution of inputs to individuals under the Farmer Input Support Programme-FISP.

Liteta describes the sentiments by Imenda as a blue lie targeting individuals in Senior Civil Service positions, who he says are likely to be retired to pave way for UPND cadres that are demanding for jobs.

He submits that the only reason for late distribution of fertiliser is due to lack of knowledge in the Supply Chain Management by the UPND administration that went on rampage cancelling all contracts awarded to suppliers perceived to be aligned to the PF.

Liteta is of the view that a gradual approach to cancellation of supply contracts would have been more appropriate to allow for a continued supply of fertilisers to deserving.

He condemns what he notes as government’s decision to single source their preferred supplier that has equally failed to meet the targeted quantities on time, leading to an unprecedented shortfall of fertilisers.

Liteta has urged the UPND leadership to accept that prompt cancellation of fertilizer supply contracts are what derailed the FISP program and not the innocent Civil Servants.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN