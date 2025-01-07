OPPOSITION FIGHT: BETRAY EACH OTHER IN FIELDING CANDIDATES



There is a fight among OPPOSITION members.





Initially they agreed that if UKWA fields a candidate in a particular area, Tonse should not but little did they know that Edgar Lungu cannot be trusted.





Lungu instead told his people field everywhere leaving Kalaba and his IPhone and Fred M’membe with his tajili Vaseline with no choice but to also field.