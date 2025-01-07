OPPOSITION FIGHT: BETRAY EACH OTHER IN FIELDING CANDIDATES
There is a fight among OPPOSITION members.
Initially they agreed that if UKWA fields a candidate in a particular area, Tonse should not but little did they know that Edgar Lungu cannot be trusted.
Lungu instead told his people field everywhere leaving Kalaba and his IPhone and Fred M’membe with his tajili Vaseline with no choice but to also field.
It impossible for crooks to join and work together genuinely
Where every party president wants to be the president of the alliance, there can be no unit, confusion reigns.