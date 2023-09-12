OPPOSITION FREE TO HOLD MEETINGS PROVIDED IT’S DONE WITHIN THE CONFINES OF THE LAW- Thabo Kawana

OPPOSITION FREE TO HOLD MEETINGS PROVIDED IT’S DONE WITHIN THE CONFINES OF THE LAW

As Government, we would like to make it clear that all opposition political parties including the Patriotic Front are free to hold their own political activities as long as they do it within the confines of the law and abide by the provisions of the Public Order Act.

Government will not allow the country to degenerate into lawlessness as the law governing political activities is clear.

Anything outside the boundaries of the Public Order Act has got its own consequences.

Further, we would like to dispel insinuations by PF vice president Given Lubinda that it is too late for President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to go to China.

Mr.Lubinda ought to know that it is never too late as President Hichilema has travelled to China following an invitation by his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.

Thabo Kawana

Director Spokesperson

Ministry of Information and Media