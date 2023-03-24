OPPOSITION IS MORE SCARED OF HH THAN THEY WERE SCARED OF LUNGU- Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri

OPPOSITION IS MORE SCARED OF HH THAN THEY WERE SCARED OF LUNGU.

Kasenegwa aspiring candidate Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri wrote…

It is unfortunate that the president we thought would stabilize the democracy in Zambia has turned to be a threat to democracy.

In PF we had thugs who could intimidate people, but unfortunately in UPND it is not the cadres, it is not the ministers but the president himself who is intimidating the opposition.It is not in order for the president to start picking direct fights with opposition leader’s, it is scary and dangerous.