OPPOSITION IS WEAK, PF HAS NO MORAL TO CRITICIZE GOVT – CHIPENZI

Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services – GEARS Executive Director, MacDonald Chipenzi says Zambia does not have strong and credible opposition parties to offer checks and balances to government.

Chipenzi who said this when he featured on Byta FM’s Hot Potato programme Saturday morning, explained that the opposition political sphere was weakened after the change of government in 2021.

He was also quick to dismiss claims that opposition parties such as the Socialist Party have gained popularity going by the results from recent local by-elections in Southern, Western and Northern Provinces.

On the contrary, Chipenzi cites the third most popular party in Zambia going by the 2021 Presidential election results as the Democratic Party, saying its close to 25, 000 votes in the polls may equate to just a constituency.

He added that the Patriotic Front (PF), on the other hand, have no moral authority to criticize the new government, saying they contributed to the worsening economic and social systems the country is facing.

Chipenzi called on opposition political parties and Civil Society Organisations to organise themselves to ensure that governance in the country is conducted in a progressive manner.

The UPND emerged victorious in last Thursday’s Mongu District Mayoral by-election in Western Province and two Local Government Ward by-elections in Lukutu Ward of Luwingu in Northern Province.

The other polls were in Katimba Ward of Monze in Southern Province.