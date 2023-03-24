OPPOSITION LEADER BACKS EFZ BISHOPS CANDID SUBMISSIONS TO HH

GOLDEN Party Zambia – GPZ President Jackson Silavwe says Bishops from the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) must be commended for the candid submissions they made to President Hakainde Hichilema Thursday afternoon.

EFZ held a consultative meeting with President Hichilema at State House where Bishops made their submissions to the head of state.

Silavwe observes that among the submissions were their concerns against: compressive sexuality education, Removal of the death penalty without consultation, shortage of drugs in hospitals and homosexuality among others.

He is hopeful that the President will respond to the EFZ Bishop’s concerns officially so that the Nation appreciates the Governments position on all the items raised.

Silavwe says Zambia will only develop when stakeholders are open with each other.

