OPPOSITION LEADER SILAVWE DEMANDS FOR AN END OF DIRTY POLITICS

Golden Party of Zambia President, Jackson Silavwe, has bemoaned what he calls as politics of hatred in the country, stating that the situation is holding back development.

Silavwe accuses Political leaders, past and present from both government and opposition, of feeding people with hatred against each other.

He says that insults, intolerance, violence, mudslinging that characterize today’s Zambian politics, originate from politicians.

Silavwe notes that despite being a small country in terms of population size, some Zambians are big in political egos and self-serving attitude.

He adds that the country is at war with itself, noting that some individuals find it natural to fight each other on political lines rather than directing their energy to fight poverty, inequality, joblessness, crime, economic stagnation and underdevelopment.

Silavwe says a political leader who will manage to unite the people across political lines and guide them to co-exist with their fellow Zambian’s will be the one to usher in a new phase of development.