OPPOSITION LEADERS UNITE DEMANDING FOR EXPLANATION ON CHILUFYA TAYALI’S ATTACKERS

VARIOUS Opposition Political Party Leaders have demanded an explanation from government regarding an attack on Chilufya Tayali by five individuals purported to be from the Zambia Army, further questioning why Police are quiet on the matter.

The demand was made at a Press Briefing coordinated by Patriots for Economic Progress-PEP President Sean Tembo at Tayali’s residence Monday evening.

The Economic and Equity Party Leader who has since posted CCTV footage on his page narrated how the masked individuals expertly opened his gate in the early hours of Monday, tied down his worker, demanding that they have access to him.

Tayali stated that the attackers only left after he attracted attention when he fired his weapon in the air, but warned his worker before leaving to tell his employer to refrain talking about the Army, an ordeal he described as an attempt on his life.

And in giving solidarity to Tayali, PEP President, Tembo expressed disgust at what he described as a never seen before incident where opposition leaders are attacked at their home.

He stated that by all indications, those who ambushed Tayali’s home are from the Special Force going by the Sub Machine Guns they were carrying, which are unique to the Zambia Army.

Tembo also feels that the vehicle the assailants used, a Land Cruiser which he estimated to cost 100-thousand United States Dollars could not be afforded by mere criminals.

Others who spoke were Socialist Party Spokesperson, Frank Bwalya, National Democratic Congress President, Saboi Imboela, Economic Freedom Fighters Leader Kasonde Mweenda and Patriotic Front Deputy Information Chairperson, Emmanuel Mwamba.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN