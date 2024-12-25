*OPPOSITION LEADERS: WHAT DID YOU LEARN FROM THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS ABOUT TRIBAL POLITICS?



By Mulenga Mushibwe Matanda.



During the 2021 general elections, the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front (PF), resorted to tribal politics.





Many PF politicians, like Mr. Chishimba Kambwili, campaigned against the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema by focusing on his ethnicity.



PF members traveled to regions like Northern, Muchinga, Luapula, Eastern, and Copperbelt provinces to criticize President Hichilema and the UPND based on tribal lines.





Despite this, President Hichilema and the UPND won the elections by a wide margin, even in those areas where PF attempted to use tribal arguments.



Now, I observe that current opposition leaders and their parties are employing the same tribal tactics that led to the PF’s defeat in 2021.





The truth is that today’s generation is less concerned with tribal identities and cultural backgrounds; many young people don’t even know their own clans.





Therefore, trying to discredit someone based on their tribe is simply a waste of time.





With that in mind, I still ask the opposition leaders: what lessons have you learned about tribal politics?