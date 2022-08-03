OPPOSITION MEMBERS DEFECT TO ANOTHER OPPOSITION PARTY

National Restoration Party (NAREP) Lusaka Province and District Executive members, including other ordinary members have resigned from the party.

They have since joined the New Heritage Party under the leadership of Chishala Kateka.

Issuing a statement on behalf of the defectors, Elijah Kunda, states that the decision to resign from the party is based on lack of quality leadership.

Kunda says that the current party leadership has no direction, adding that Zambia needs leaders who are truly committed to what they do and say to put a smile on many suffering citizens.

He has thanked NAREP and former party President, Steven Nyirenda, for the opportunity and confidence shown in the Lusaka Province and District executives.