OPPOSITION MIGHT FACE WORST TREATMENT – MSONI

The opposition All peoples Congress (APC) Party states that the savage and lawless attack on a defenseless Opposition Leader whilst in the hands of the state makes absolute sad reading.

APC President Nasson Msoni avails to Byta FM News in a statement that such planned lawless assault induced on an Opposition Leader, who at the time was in a vulnerable position is unfortunate and clearly amounts to a crime.

Msoni thinks that this behavior is a revealing sign of what is clearly coming ahead.

He notes that Political intolerance is the genesis and run-up to committing serious crimes against humanity.

Msoni has challenged all progressive citizens to condemn such kind of behavior in the strongest term observing that nothing justifies the use of torture and state violence on a defenseless person.

The opposition leader says the use of unbalanced force on defenseless citizens is totally unacceptable.

Msoni has demanded that criminals in police uniforms should be brought to Justice stating that no one should be above the law.

He assures that his party will not hesitate to take matters of torture to the international arena.