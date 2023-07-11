OPPOSITION MPs CHALLENGED TO MOVE MOTION IN PARLIAMENT TO HAVE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S IMMUNITY REMOVED

By Tryford Bukowa JR

Human Rights Activist Maiko Zulu has challenged members of parliament who feel former President Edgar Lungu and his family members are being persecuted by the state to move a motion in parliament to have his immunity removed for him to prove his innocence in the courts of law.

Mr. Zulu has charged that no one is persecuting the former first family as insinuated by Chawama of Parliament Tasila Lungu during the recently held Press Conference stating that the former first family is not above the law and is answerable to the law enforcement agencies just like other citizens.

He says it is evident to most Zambians that the affairs of the country were mismanaged during the previous regime hence the need for anyone who feels being wrongly accused to prove otherwise in the courts of law.

Former President Edgar Lungu’s daughter Tasila who is also opposition PF Chawama Member of Parliament recently accused the state of unjustified persecution and demonization of the former first family.

PHOENIX NEWS