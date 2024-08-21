Opposition must accept that we are here to stay- Gilbert Liswaniso

Fellow Zambians,
The opposition must accept that we are here to stay.
President Hakainde Hichilema’s message has been very loud and clear: “Service to the people.” We understand the nation’s challenges and feel the citizens’ pain. We are working tirelessly to address these challenges, and our people have praised our progress in just three years.
While we have made strides, our citizens have urged us to prioritize reducing mealie meal prices. We hear you and are committed to finding lasting solutions. As a democratic government, we believe in empowering citizens through inclusive decision-making. We are not here to please everyone but to implement the people’s will.
We acknowledge that we cannot achieve everything we promised overnight, but we value the constant feedback from our citizens through their complaints. Their voices remind us to do more and better, and we won’t disappoint.
To our critics, we say that opposition and humour are natural, but we won’t be swayed from our mission to serve and improve the lives of our people.
We are committed to building a strong foundation for UPND to continue serving Zambia and fighting corruption, which has held our nation back for too long. We will deploy all necessary measures to minimize corruption, even if it means facing resistance from the corrupt.
And to those who claim that democratic space has shrunk, we say the opposite is true. Under President Hichilema’s leadership, the opposition is freer than ever. They can assemble, speak, and move without fear of repression.
Gilbert Liswaniso
UPND National Youth Chairman
Yes Liswaniso,YOUR people in the Zambezi provinces have “praised” your “progress in just three years”. Of course you there to stay in the Zambezi provinces.The Presidential vote is always 99.01%, even the opposition know this !!!
Jokes aside. Your job is to improve the conditions of living in Zambia. Excuses for failure to do job is just too crass Bo Liswaniso. At the rate you are going, not even 50 years will be sufficient for you. Give us a break !!!
A lot of wisdom in Gilbert. Acknowledging what is not yet done especially the cost off living while also pointing at what has and being done. Great!
Rome was not built in a day. It is work after work until full service reached to the masters.
The thieves led by ECL. The kasaka kandalama and uwubomba mwibala Alya mwibala as long as he doesn’t eat the seed is very wrong narrative coming from a bad leader.