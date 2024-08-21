Opposition must accept that we are here to stay- Gilbert Liswaniso

Fellow Zambians,



The opposition must accept that we are here to stay.



President Hakainde Hichilema’s message has been very loud and clear: “Service to the people.” We understand the nation’s challenges and feel the citizens’ pain. We are working tirelessly to address these challenges, and our people have praised our progress in just three years.



While we have made strides, our citizens have urged us to prioritize reducing mealie meal prices. We hear you and are committed to finding lasting solutions. As a democratic government, we believe in empowering citizens through inclusive decision-making. We are not here to please everyone but to implement the people’s will.



We acknowledge that we cannot achieve everything we promised overnight, but we value the constant feedback from our citizens through their complaints. Their voices remind us to do more and better, and we won’t disappoint.



To our critics, we say that opposition and humour are natural, but we won’t be swayed from our mission to serve and improve the lives of our people.



We are committed to building a strong foundation for UPND to continue serving Zambia and fighting corruption, which has held our nation back for too long. We will deploy all necessary measures to minimize corruption, even if it means facing resistance from the corrupt.



And to those who claim that democratic space has shrunk, we say the opposite is true. Under President Hichilema’s leadership, the opposition is freer than ever. They can assemble, speak, and move without fear of repression.



Gilbert Liswaniso

UPND National Youth Chairman