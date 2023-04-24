OPPOSITION MUST APPROACH THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS AS A UNITED FORCE- Jackson Silavwe

OPPOSITION MUST APPROACH THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS AS A UNITED FORCE
By Jackson Silavwe
All the opposition political parties in Zambia not in any alliance with the ruling party UPND must convene an ‘Opposition Summit’ to discuss and agree on a unified opposition approach to the 2026 General Elections.
The opposition summit must also elect a unified presidential candidate and running mate for the 2026 General Elections.
A segmented opposition approach to the 2026 general elections with more than 2 unified opposition presidential candidates will split the opposition vote terribly.
An Opposition with 12 or 16 Presidential candidates on the presidential ballot will be self defeating.
Among other benefits, a unified opposition participation in the 2026 General Elections will increase parliamentary representation for opposition political parties even when a presidential election is not won.
Devoid of personal egos and ambitions, opposition unity is possible.
By force kuti wapapa. You want to be in power by force? Ok try to form a united alliance, and see how bad you will be beaten. My friend you will be embarrassed. Zambians are sick and tired of you the crooks.
Ba silavwe by 2026 opposition will be jobo finisha. Bally is delivering slowly but surely it’s only 1 year, 7 months. Wait and see in the next 4years.opposition ya manje is very weak and always shoot themselves in the foot. They go on radio and talk as if lusaka is Zambia. In the rural areas cdf is being felt so people have made up their minds to support the bally. Go to pf bedroom, it’s jobo finisha. So even if ba opposition come together you don’t have a very strong person to beat bally , too many noise makers.
You would have no impact but ride on other opposition parties “rapport”. They would be foolish to co-opt you in their .proposed alliance. You will not be bringing in any numbers to the alliance
So that one man political parties like yours can have a chance to be in government. And when left became so bitter like Nason Msoni. Stand on your own and drive your destiny.