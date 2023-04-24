OPPOSITION MUST APPROACH THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS AS A UNITED FORCE- Jackson Silavwe

OPPOSITION MUST APPROACH THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS AS A UNITED FORCE

By Jackson Silavwe

All the opposition political parties in Zambia not in any alliance with the ruling party UPND must convene an ‘Opposition Summit’ to discuss and agree on a unified opposition approach to the 2026 General Elections.

The opposition summit must also elect a unified presidential candidate and running mate for the 2026 General Elections.

A segmented opposition approach to the 2026 general elections with more than 2 unified opposition presidential candidates will split the opposition vote terribly.

An Opposition with 12 or 16 Presidential candidates on the presidential ballot will be self defeating.

Among other benefits, a unified opposition participation in the 2026 General Elections will increase parliamentary representation for opposition political parties even when a presidential election is not won.

Devoid of personal egos and ambitions, opposition unity is possible.