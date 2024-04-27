OPPOSITION PARTY MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND IN SESHEKE DISTRICT- Spuki Mulemwa

OPPOSITION PARTY MEMBERS DEFECT TO UPND IN SESHEKE DISTRICT

Senior party members from PF and other political parties in Sesheke defected to the ruling UPND party today.

Leading the group is Dambe Matengu Dambe former Sesheke District Chairman together with Mwanamuke Mwetwa former PF District Secretary and Lubu Lubu former PF District Treasurer.

Other notable senior members from other political parties are Mudenda Mudenda NDC Vice District Chairman, Sharon Nsala NDC District Chairlady, Given Muyoya NDC District Youth Chairman, others are Mutafela Edwin NDC Constituency Chairman, Naluca Mwiya NDC Constituency Chairlady,

Simbwengele Simbwengele NDC Vice Chairman, Tachileki Chisowe NDC Constituency Information Publicity Secretary.

UPND Western Province Vice Chairman Austin Muneku who received the defectors encouraged them to bring others to join UPND as it’s President Hakainde Hichilema’s wish for the party to grow.

“Welcome to UPND, which is the party of choice in Zambia today, with a President who works tirelessly to ensure that citizens’ welfare is taken care of” he said.

And speaking on behalf of the defectors Dambe Matengu Dambe said he was happy to join UPND because he is convinced that President Hakainde Hichilema means well for Zambia, looking at the developmental agenda of the New Dawn Administration.

“If President Hichilema had been elected much earlier before 2021, Zambia would have developed much more than it is today because of his vision,” Dambe said.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.