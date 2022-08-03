OPPOSITION PF SG EXPELS KANTANSHI MP FOR PRAISING PRESIDENT HH

OPPOSITION Patriotic Front (PF) has expelled its Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba.

The 2021 losing party’s position is that Mumba has proved to be supporting the New Dawn government each time they make massive progress in running the country.



Recently Mumba praised President Hakainde Hichilema for employing over 30, 000 teachers, over 11, 000 health workers, free education, ending PF thugs in the name of cadres, stabilising the business environment, fiercely fighting corruption among others.

However, this did not sit well with opposition PF leader Edgar Lungu who has reportedly instructed Nickson Chilangwa in the picture below to chase Mumba out of the party.



Meanwhile on the 16th of August, 2022, a matter in which Kalandanya Music Promotions has sued the opposition party over the failure to pay him over 13 million kwacha will be reaching an advanced stage.



The judge handling the matter will hear how PF has failed to pay the money and eventually declare it bankrupt and pave way for the Zambia Registrar of Societies to completely deregister the criminal organisation (PF) in line with bankruptcy laws.



In order to thwart this, PF corrupt thieves are trying by all means to slow down this matter by even corrupting investigators from the Joint Investigations Team led by Byemba Musole.